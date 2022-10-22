Tributes
Ready to cast your ballot in the general election? Here’s what you need to know

Ballot drop boxes will open Oct. 18. Voter Service Center will open Oct. 25.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All registered voters should have received their general election mail-in ballots.

If you haven’t received your ballot, the state urges voters to call their county elections division right away for help.

  • Hawaii County: (808) 961-8277
  • Maui County: (808) 270-7749
  • Kauai County: (808) 241-4800
  • City & County of Honolulu: (808) 768-3800

Voters can return their ballot by mail using the postage paid envelope or by dropping off their ballot at a drop box.

Drop boxes are already in place and ready to collect completed ballots. They will close Election Day on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

For those who prefer to vote in person, Voter Service Centers will open on Tuesday for each county.

Here’s the breakdown:

Oahu

Voter Service Centers on Oahu open from Oct. 25 through 7 p.m. on Election Day at the following locations:

  • Honolulu Hale open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Kapolei Hale open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pop-up Voter Service Centers will also be open at the following locations:

  • Kaneohe District Park from Oct. 25 through Oct. 29 between 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Wahiawa District Park from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5 between 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Hawaii County

Voter Service Centers on Hawaii County open from Oct. 25 through Election Day at 7 p.m.

  • County of Hawaii Aupuni Center open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • West Hawaii Civic Center open from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Maui County

Voter Service Centers on Maui County open from Oct. 25 through 7 p.m. on Election Day at the following locations:

  • Mitchell Pauole Center open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Velma McWayne Santos Community Center open from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Lanai Community Center open from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A pop-up Voter Service Center will also be open at the following location:

  • Hana High & Elementary School only on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kauai County

Voter Service Centers on Kauai County open from Oct. 25 through 7 p.m. on Election Day at the following locations:

  • Mitchell Pauole Center open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voters going to a Voter Service Center should bring a picture ID.

For a list of deposit boxes across the state, click here.

To sign up to track your ballot online, click here.

For more information on General Election 2022 or to register to vote, click here.

