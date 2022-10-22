Rainbow Warriors football heads to mile high to take on Colorado State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is back on the mainland this weekend for a Mountain West conference match up in the Rocky mountains against Colorado State.

The ‘Bows are coming off of a strong, 31-16 win over Nevada last weekend in Manoa while the Rams fell to Utah State on the same night.

UH played complementary football against the Wolf Pack with the defense allowing just one UNR touchdown while the offense was firing with running back Dedrick Parson leading the way on the ground, rushing for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Hawaii now sits at 1-1 in the Mountain West trying to rebound after a tough non-conference schedule.

This will be another reunion weekend for head coach Timmy Chang, set to face off with head coach Jay Norvell who was Chang’s head coach for the last five seasons in Nevada — Chang was Norvell’s receivers coach during his tenure in Reno.

Kick off is set for 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time with the game available on Spectrum pay-per-view.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.