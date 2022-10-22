Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Warriors football heads to mile high to take on Colorado State

HAWAII FOOTBALL
HAWAII FOOTBALL(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is back on the mainland this weekend for a Mountain West conference match up in the Rocky mountains against Colorado State.

The ‘Bows are coming off of a strong, 31-16 win over Nevada last weekend in Manoa while the Rams fell to Utah State on the same night.

UH played complementary football against the Wolf Pack with the defense allowing just one UNR touchdown while the offense was firing with running back Dedrick Parson leading the way on the ground, rushing for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Hawaii now sits at 1-1 in the Mountain West trying to rebound after a tough non-conference schedule.

This will be another reunion weekend for head coach Timmy Chang, set to face off with head coach Jay Norvell who was Chang’s head coach for the last five seasons in Nevada — Chang was Norvell’s receivers coach during his tenure in Reno.

Kick off is set for 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time with the game available on Spectrum pay-per-view.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apparent double drowning off Maui near Keanae landing.
Woman, man she tried to rescue die in apparent double drowning off Maui
As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a...
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
Court documents cite two issues: lead contamination and an unqualified teaching...
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state
The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
The Diamond Head residents blame the developers for a rash of construction defects.
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Rainbow Wahine basketball gets first-place selection in Big West preseason poll
Rainbow Warriors basketball picked second in Big West Conference preseason poll
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Wahine volleyball back at home to host pair of pivotal matches
‘Bows football powers past Nevada, 31-16, to clinch first conference win