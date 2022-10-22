Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project at next community meeting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting.

This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan.

The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway, speed reduction to 25 mph, new crosswalks, lighting and daytime parking changes.

The city’s renderings also show the three lane boulevard will go down to two lanes to make room for the changes.

You can give feedback at a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

