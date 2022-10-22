Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages

The utility said several large generators are offline for maintenance or repairs.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company is asking customers on Hawaii Island to conserve electricity on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., when power usage is at its peak.

The utility said several large generators are offline for maintenance or repairs.

On Thursday night, conservation efforts prevented the need for rolling outages.

Officials said by reducing demand Friday, HECO can ensure electricity needs are met.

Hawaiian Electric said two combustion turbine units on Hawaii Island are offline with mechanical issues. In addition, two units at the Keahole Power Plant are undergoing annual scheduled maintenance.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apparent double drowning off Maui near Keanae landing.
Woman, man she tried to rescue die in apparent double drowning off Maui
As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a...
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
Court documents cite two issues: lead contamination and an unqualified teaching...
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state
The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
The Diamond Head residents blame the developers for a rash of construction defects.
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

Latest News

At Kaimuki High School, sophomore Nicholas Talavou Semeatu stood tall. It was because of his...
He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy
Ballot drop boxes will open Oct. 18. Voter Service Center will open Oct. 25.
Ready to cast your ballot in the general election? Here’s what you need to know
For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages
For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages
An SUV flew off the freeway in Makakilo on Friday and came to rest on a rock wall.
3 injured when SUV loses control on freeway, comes to rest on home’s rock wall