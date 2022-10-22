For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company is asking customers on Hawaii Island to conserve electricity on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., when power usage is at its peak.

The utility said several large generators are offline for maintenance or repairs.

We are again asking customers to limit use of electricity this evening, especially from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The need for conservation is prompted by the unavailability of several large generators. https://t.co/YQKWvxJauh pic.twitter.com/o6VGfWt8KM — Hawaiian Electric - Hawaii Island (@HIElectricLight) October 22, 2022

On Thursday night, conservation efforts prevented the need for rolling outages.

Officials said by reducing demand Friday, HECO can ensure electricity needs are met.

Hawaiian Electric said two combustion turbine units on Hawaii Island are offline with mechanical issues. In addition, two units at the Keahole Power Plant are undergoing annual scheduled maintenance.

