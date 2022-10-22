Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck...
Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people.

At least 40 others were injured in the accident, which occurred in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state late Friday.

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.

Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apparent double drowning off Maui near Keanae landing.
Woman, man she tried to rescue die in apparent double drowning off Maui
As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a...
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
The Diamond Head residents blame the developers for a rash of construction defects.
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction
Court documents cite two issues: lead contamination and an unqualified teaching...
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state
An SUV flew off the freeway in Makakilo on Friday and came to rest on a rock wall.
3 injured when SUV loses control on freeway, comes to rest on home’s rock wall

Latest News

A rendering of the proposed changes to Ala Wai Boulevard
Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project at next community meeting
File photo of mail-in ballots
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
HFD investigating Wahiawa apartment fire that left 2 displaced