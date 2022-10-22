Late game slump haunts Hawaii football, falls to Colorado State 17-13 on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A late game slump on offense haunts the University of Hawaii football team, falling to Colorado State 17-13 on the road Saturday morning.

After their first Mountain West Conference win last week against Nevada, the ‘Bows drop to 1-2 in league play and 2-6 overall.

Hawaii struck first via a Matthew Shipley field goal on their opening drive, CSU would respond with a kick of their own to even the score late in the first half.

UH would find the endzone for the first time, Brayden Schager finds Caleb Phillips to take the 10-3 lead. Shipley would bang in another field goal before half time to take a 13-3 lead into the break.

After the break, the Rams offense would get a statement score on their opening drive to make it a 13-10 ball game.

On the other side of the ball, the Warriors offense would stall out in the third while CSU would find the endzone thanks to running back Avery Morrow with 1:28 minutes left in the game.

On the ensuing drive, Hawaii trying to make a late game push, but Schager is picked off at mid-field, Rams take over and kneel it down — final score, 17-13.

Hawaii is back at home next week to host Wyoming — the battle for the Paniolo trophy.

