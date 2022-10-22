Boil water advisory for Navy system lifted after tests show no bacteria in samples

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A boil water advisory for users of the Navy system has been lifted.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam officials said Friday that tests showed no bacteria present in samples taken at multiple points. The testing was conducted at a third-party laboratory and shared with the state Health Department.

“Based on those results, residents on the Joint Base water system no longer have to boil their water before consumption,” said Capt. Mark Sohaney, Joint Base commander, in a news release.

“I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we worked to restore our water system to normal.”

The boil water advisory was put into effect Oct. 14, following a series of water main breaks.

Officials were concerned that bacteria could get into the system through the broken pipes, including a 36-inch line.

The Navy system serves approximately 93,000 customers on Oahu. With the system back up, users are being urged to flush their taps for five minutes. Ice bins should also be cleared and disinfected.

