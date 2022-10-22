21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight.

Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday.

The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A 36-year-old man also suffered injuries to his hand and shoulder. He was in stable condition and refused transport.

A 19-year-old suspect, Everson Willy, was arrested at the scene on second-degree assault charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

