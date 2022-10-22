HFD investigating Wahiawa apartment fire that left 2 displaced

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women are displaced following an apartment fire in Wahiawa Friday evening, officials said.

Flames broke out shortly before 5:30 p.m. at an apartment on Wilikina Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke from the fifth floor of a six-story residential apartment.

Investigators said the fire did not escalate and a sprinkler system extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters are still estimating the damage.

Authorities said no one was injured and the American Red Cross is assisting the two women.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.