With 3 generators offline, Hawaii Island urged to conserve power to prevent rolling outages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island residents are being urged to reduce their electricity consumption Thursday night to prevent the need for rolling, 30-minute outages.

Hawaiian Electric said the request is needed because three major generators are offline.

One tripped offline on Thursday afternoon while two others are undergoing maintenance.

“Hawaiian Electric may not have enough firm generating capacity available to meet the evening peak demand,” the utility said, in a news release.

“Energy conservation can help reduce demand so that even minimal wind resources may be able to offset any shortfall.”

Customers are asked to delay showers, laundry, and dishwashing.

Hawaiian Electric is also:

Asking large commercial customers, including hotels and resorts, to voluntarily reduce energy use, especially heavy equipment and air conditioning

Placing maintenance personnel on standby to address unexpected issues

Requesting maximum output available from Puna Geothermal Venture

