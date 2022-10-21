Tributes
Want to learn about elephants? Free admission for keiki at Honolulu Zoo’s ‘Ele-fun Day’

Honolulu Zoo Mari and Vaigai Asian elephants(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A chance for keiki to learn about the two elephants at Honolulu Zoo!

The city is offering free admission to children 12 and under for an “Ele-fun Day” to highlight elephant conservation.

It’s this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be two elephant talks and feedings, education and coloring stations as well as giveaways.

Giveaway prizes include trunk-painted artwork by elephant artists, Mari and Vaigai.

The event’s organizer Sheila Watumull wanted to honor her late husband David on his birthday by providing the opportunity for children to learn about and visit the Honolulu Zoo’s elephants.

The two were instrumental in bringing Mari and Vaigai to Hawaii. Both of them served as honorary consuls general to India.

