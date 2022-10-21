Tributes
Take a chilling walk through Kaimuki High School’s Theatre of Terrors, if you dare

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:31 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A terrifying attraction is returning just in time for Halloween.

You may even have to remind yourself it’s all just an act to put yourself at ease.

The Kaimuki High School’s Theatre of Terrors Haunted House begins running shows this Friday at their performing arts center.

Drama students play all the characters and have spent the last six weeks nailing down all the spine chilling surprises for nine different rooms.

Tickets are $20 with shows running from Friday through Sunday this weekend and next.

And there’s even a special hour with toned down terrors for children with autism and disabilities.

Money will go to the schools drama and performing arts program.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

