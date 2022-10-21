Tributes
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

They claim the builder left them with a long list of problems.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects.

And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.

“You know, it’s no surprise. I think the entire community suspected these people of not abiding by the rules and codes from the get go,” said Kaimuki resident Patrick Watson.

In the suit, the homeowners accused developers Christy Lei and Yi-Sun Chiu of cutting corners when they built the homes seven years ago, resulting in large cracks in the concrete slabs in their driveways.

The suit also alleges extensive cracking in the drywall, cracks in their patio, poor installations of appliances, defective shower doors and termite infestation in some of their cabinets.

The homes were built in 2015 and sold for more than $1 million.

“I fear that we’re going to see this happening in other neighborhoods as well,” said Tyler Dos Santos Tam, of HI Good Neighbor, a frequent critic of monster home developers.

“And that’s why we need to really get more aggressive against these these types of unscrupulous developers.”

The developers could not be reached for comment. HNN reached out to their attorney, who declined comment.

Lei and Chiu have previously defended their developments as legal. But some of their neighbors disagree.

“There is no holding them accountable to any kind of quality or standard,” said Watson.

The lawsuit, if it’s not settled, will go to trial in March.

