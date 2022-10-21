Tributes
Rainbow Warriors basketball picked second in Big West Conference preseason poll

(@hawaiiathletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference unveiled their men’s basketball preseason poll this week and the Rainbow Warriors were picked to finish second ahead of the 2022-23 season.

This is the highest preseason selection for the Warriors since joining the BWC in 2012.

Rival UC Santa Barbara was pegged to finish first this season.

Hawaii garnered 86 points and one first place vote as they return 10 starters from a year ago, where they finished third in the league with a 10-5 record.

Among the returnees is the team’s leading scorer Noel Coleman who was also named to the Big West’s preseason team — Coleman averaged 14.8 points per game and finished as one of the league’s top three-point shooters.

 UH will face in-state rival UH Hilo in an exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 3, before opening the 2022-23 regular season against Mississippi Valley State on Friday, Nov. 11 in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic.

Hawaii football returns to Manoa to host the Nevada Wolf Pack