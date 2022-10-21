Rainbow Wahine basketball gets first-place selection in Big West preseason poll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team find themselves at the top of the Big West Conference’s preseason poll.

The reigning Big West Champions got their second first-place selection since joining the conference in 2012.

Last year the Wahine were slotted at fifth place before going on to win it all and earning a bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Hawaii notched nine first-place votes while UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State round out the top-three.

Along with the team accolade, transfer sophomore Lily Wahinekapu was selected to the preseason All-Big West team after her performance last year with Cal State Fullerton — the Iolani graduate is the current Big West Freshman of the Year.

Hawaii begins game action against rival Hawaii Pacific in an exhibition on November 1st.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.