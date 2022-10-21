Tributes
Rainbow Wahine basketball gets first-place selection in Big West preseason poll

Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Rainbow Wahine Basketball(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team find themselves at the top of the Big West Conference’s preseason poll.

The reigning Big West Champions got their second first-place selection since joining the conference in 2012.

Last year the Wahine were slotted at fifth place before going on to win it all and earning a bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Hawaii notched nine first-place votes while UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State round out the top-three.

Along with the team accolade, transfer sophomore Lily Wahinekapu was selected to the preseason All-Big West team after her performance last year with Cal State Fullerton — the Iolani graduate is the current Big West Freshman of the Year.

Hawaii begins game action against rival Hawaii Pacific in an exhibition on November 1st.

