Popular World War II fleet submarine returns to Pearl Harbor museum

Towing of 80-year-old World War II fleet submarine USS Bowfin from Pearl Harbor for dry dock...
Towing of 80-year-old World War II fleet submarine USS Bowfin from Pearl Harbor for dry dock maintenance(Courtesy: Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The World War II USS Bowfin is back in Pearl Harbor after being closed for several weeks.

Last month, the 80-year-old fleet submarine went back to the drydock for maintenance.

Nearly 18 years have passed since the vessel got hauled out for a closer look — last time was in 2004.

The bowfin is expected to reopen to the public next Saturday.

