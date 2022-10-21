Popular World War II fleet submarine returns to Pearl Harbor museum

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The World War II USS Bowfin is back in Pearl Harbor after being closed for several weeks.

Last month, the 80-year-old fleet submarine went back to the drydock for maintenance.

Nearly 18 years have passed since the vessel got hauled out for a closer look — last time was in 2004.

The bowfin is expected to reopen to the public next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.