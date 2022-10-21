Police make arrests in 2 separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arrests have been made in two separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu involving a vehicle and a moped, Honolulu police said.

Police arrested 45-year-old Paul Inman on Thursday for a crash that happened Monday at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street.

Police said Inman was driving a Ford pickup truck when he crashed into a moped and fled the scene.

The 19-year-old operator of the moped and her 19-year-old female passenger were hospitalized in serious condition following the crash, authorities said.

Inman has been released pending investigation.

Also on Thursday, police arrested 42-year-old Makahiapo Burgess after a crash in Moiliili.

Police said around 7:40 p.m., a truck hit a moped that had just entered South King Street from a driveway.

The 56-year-old moped operator was ejected onto the pavement and suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Authorities said Burgess fled the scene but was located a short time later.

He remains in custody pending charges.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a 14-year-old boy near Hawaii Baptist Academy on Wednesday.

The HBA student was walking to school in Nuuanu when he was hit.

Police are looking for the female driver of a red Nissan Versa, which should have significant front-end damage.

The victim suffered major injuries to his head, torso and arms.

Anyone who has further information is asked to call 911.

This story will be updated.

