Open House: Fully remodeled home in Kailua and single family home in Mililani

If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!
Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!

Welcome to Coconut Grove in Kailua! This Must-see fully remodeled 3-bedroom 2-bath single-story home has excellent use of space and is thoughtfully designed inside and out!  The home boasts a great backyard with new landscaping, fence, and shaded area for entertaining. Upgrades include new paint, vinyl plank flooring, cabinets, quartz countertops in bathrooms and kitchen, butcherblock countertop island, light fixtures, and more! You will keep cool with Split a/c and ceiling fans, and privacy frosted jalousies. Located in the neighborhood of Coconut Grove in Kailua, the home is not far from beaches, parks, highway access, restaurants, grocery stores, and more. Schedule your private showing today.

Let’s head out to central Oahu to Mililani for this three bedroom, two and a half bath single family home. With more than 1900 square foot interior living area, this house features a large den, plenty of storage, and a breezy, huge lanai. House includes 20 owned PV panels, a 2 car carport and is close to the Mililani town center. Schedule your private showing today.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

