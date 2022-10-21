Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Oh my God’: Woman survives bison attack at state park

A woman says she survived a bison attack while visiting a state park in Texas. (Source: REBECCA CLARK, VIRALHOG, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITAQUE, Texas (CNN) - A Texas woman is recovering after surviving being gored by a bison.

Rebecca Clark shared a video on social media of the incident. She said she posted the video in hopes of educating others.

Clark said she was on a hike earlier this month in Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway in Briscoe County when she came upon several bison.

According to Clark, she tried to walk past them slowly, but one of them charged her. As she ran, a bison gored her and knocked her into a thorny mesquite bush.

Clark can be heard saying in the video, “Oh my God,” while attempting to escape the animal.

The woman said she texted her son and friends for help as authorities responded and rescued her.

According to an incident report, Clark suffered about a 3-inch puncture wound on her back. She said she is healing from her injuries and plans to continue hiking.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminded visitors to give bison plenty of space by staying at least 50 yards away.

Officials urged hikers to leave the area if they notice animals changing their behavior.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s...
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a...
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down this vehicle following a hit-and-run...
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left teen on his way to school seriously injured
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Honolulu airline worker seriously injured after being pinned by luggage vehicle

Latest News

Mayor weighs in on judge's decision to temporarily block city crackdown on illegal vacation...
Mayor weighs in on judge's decision to temporarily block city crackdown on illegal vacation rentals
As Halloween approaches, CrimeStoppers visits schools to give kids tools for staying safe
Baby Seeley Borges and family
Kauai family’s ‘miracle’ baby back home, in remission after finding her half-match
FILE - UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 26, 2019....
Ex-UCLA gynecologist found guilty in LA sex abuse case
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce