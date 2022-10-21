Tributes
HI NOW
Mix of sun, clouds and rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow

Trough pushed to the west, stable trade wind weather pattern next seven days
Billy V has your 7-day forecast and how the weekend and next will be some of the best weather...
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.

The current north swell held near the 15-foot advisory threshold this morning, but will gradually lower through tonight. No other significant northwest or north swells are likely through the middle of next week.

