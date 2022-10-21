Tributes
Kauai family’s ‘miracle’ baby back home, in remission after finding her half-match

In May, baby Seeley underwent treatment and received a bone marrow transplant in Seattle.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:39 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a months-long battle against leukemia, a Kauai family is back in the islands and baby Seely Borges is now in remission.

Hundreds of people signed up for the bone marrow registry after hearing Seeley’s story, but a perfect match was never found. Fortunately, her mother Hayley was a half-match.

Now, here’s another positive update: Seeley’s hair started growing back and she has tons of energy.

The family recently celebrated her 1st birthday on Sept. 30.

”It’s a day we prayed for because we didn’t know if we were going to make it there,” said Hayley. “She still has her NG tube in her nose and her port under her skin, but other than that she’s looking great and behaving like a normal one-year-old.”

“We’re blessed to say that she’s one of those cases that they can really call a miracle.”

The family is hosting a cancer awareness fair next month on Oct. 23 at the Saint Louis Alumni Clubhouse to give back to the organizations and foundations that supported them on this difficult journey.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature local vendors, food and entertainment.

There will also be opportunities to sign up as a blood donor with the Blood Bank of Hawaii and a bone marrow donor with Be the Match Hawaii.

Seeley's Cancer Awareness and Craft Fair
Seeley's Cancer Awareness and Craft Fair(Courtesy: Hayley Borges)

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

