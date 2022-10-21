Joint Task Force scheduled to begin unpacking Red Hill pipelines October 25

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A joint task force says it expects to begin unpacking 1 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill pipelines on October 25 now that the Navy’s major water main breaks are fixed.

Capt. Mark Sohaney, Commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says the major breaks were fixed and expected the boil water advisory for more than 90-thousand customers to be lifted by late Friday or Saturday.

On Thursday, crews were seen fixing a break along Meyerkord Loop in Catlin Park. Workers told Hawaii News Now rupture is not on a main line, but instead on a lateral line which impacts fewer homes.

Meanwhile, Governor Ige and the state’s top environmental, health and water leaders are asking Hawaii residents to “Imagine a Day Without Water” as part of a national campaign.

“I don’t control the the Navy’s water system, but I would hope that the more recent experience has alerted the Navy, people in charge of the Navy, and the Department of Defense, the importance of the infrastructure that provides safe drinking water to their people,” said Ernie Lau, Chief Engineer and Manager, Board of Water Supply.

“I’m just so sad to see what’s happening at Pearl Harbor,” he added.

“Recently, I was asked what keeps me up at night and my response was a healthy aquifer. We have to maintain a healthy aquifer for our future generations,” said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director, Department of Health.

State land chair, Suzanne Case, also reminded people to remember the impacts of climate change leading to drought, threats from fires and impacts to the forests which all effect our precious water.

