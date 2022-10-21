HPD officer accused of domestic violence pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An HPD officer accused of domestic violence pled not guilty in court on Thursday, officials said.

HPD said 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was charged with misdemeanor abuse last Monday.

Police arrested Mendoza on Awanei Street earlier this month. We’re told the victim is another HPD officer.

Mendoza’s bail is at $21,000 and his trial is set to begin Dec. 19.

This story may be updated.

