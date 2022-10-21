Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HNN kicks off series about Hawaii-Philippines relationship to mark Filipino American History Month

About 1 in 4 people in Hawaii claim some Filipino ancestry.
About 1 in 4 people in Hawaii claim some Filipino ancestry.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:55 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN is going to the Philippines to celebrate Filipino American History Month! Anchor/reporter Annalisa Burgos heads will travel across Metro Manila and the Ilocos region to film stories that highlight the close relationship between Hawaii and the Philippines.

The first wave of Filipino migrants were 15 sakadas (contract laborers) who brought from the northern part of the Philippines in 1906 by the Hawaiian Sugar Planters Association to work on the sugar plantations.

More waves of migrants continued to follow -- nurses, teachers, family members -- and Filipinos are still the fastest growing immigrant group in Hawaii.

About 40 delegates from the Filipino Chamber of Commerce are going on a trade mission to meet with government officials, local businesses, developers and entreprenuers to cultivate relationships and business opportunities.

Annalisa will tour a Philippine factory to see goods that are exported to Hawaii, meet social entrepreneurs from Hawaii giving back to the Filipino community, check in with Nobel Peace Prize winning journalist Maria Ressa ahead of general elections and of course, showcase the country’s diverse food,

The first story in the series airs Tuesday and highlights a preceptorship program that brings in Philippine medical school graduates to Hawaii to train in local clinics across the state and aims to alleviate the doctor shortage.

Be sure to keep up with Annalisa’s adventures at facebook.com/annalisaburgos and instagram.com/annalisaburgos on digital with live updates from the Philippines!

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a...
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
Apparent double drowning off Maui near Keanae landing.
Woman, man she tried to rescue die in apparent double drowning off Maui
The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
Manuel Carvalho (Carvalho Family)
Court orders police to turn over records in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old Boy Scout
Court documents cite two issues: lead contamination and an unqualified teaching...
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state

Latest News

File photo
Crash in Nanakuli leaves 4 in serious condition, including 15-year-old
Changes are coming to two Waikiki intersections in a bid to bolster pedestrian safety.
Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections
Apparent double drowning off Maui near Keanae landing.
Woman, man she tried to rescue die in apparent double drowning off Maui
Honolulu’s mayor says the city will defend its right to restrict short-term rentals.
Despite injunction, mayor pledges to push forward with vacation rentals crackdown