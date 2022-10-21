HNN kicks off series about Hawaii-Philippines relationship to mark Filipino American History Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN is going to the Philippines to celebrate Filipino American History Month! Anchor/reporter Annalisa Burgos heads will travel across Metro Manila and the Ilocos region to film stories that highlight the close relationship between Hawaii and the Philippines.

The first wave of Filipino migrants were 15 sakadas (contract laborers) who brought from the northern part of the Philippines in 1906 by the Hawaiian Sugar Planters Association to work on the sugar plantations.

More waves of migrants continued to follow -- nurses, teachers, family members -- and Filipinos are still the fastest growing immigrant group in Hawaii.

About 40 delegates from the Filipino Chamber of Commerce are going on a trade mission to meet with government officials, local businesses, developers and entreprenuers to cultivate relationships and business opportunities.

Annalisa will tour a Philippine factory to see goods that are exported to Hawaii, meet social entrepreneurs from Hawaii giving back to the Filipino community, check in with Nobel Peace Prize winning journalist Maria Ressa ahead of general elections and of course, showcase the country’s diverse food,

The first story in the series airs Tuesday and highlights a preceptorship program that brings in Philippine medical school graduates to Hawaii to train in local clinics across the state and aims to alleviate the doctor shortage.

Be sure to keep up with Annalisa’s adventures at facebook.com/annalisaburgos and instagram.com/annalisaburgos on digital with live updates from the Philippines!

