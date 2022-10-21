As Halloween approaches, CrimeStoppers visits schools to give kids tools for staying safe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating, Honolulu CrimeStoppers is visiting schools around the island to teach kids how to stay safe in person ― and online.

On Thursday, students from Sacred Hearts Academy heard real-life stories of Hawaii children who’ve been targeted.

The interactive lecture touched on everything from cyberbullying to the effects of vaping and fentanyl safety.

“We feel like knowledge is power. These kids need to know because they are so vulnerable ... and those predators that are out there know that and that’s why they target them,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

Kim said especially with Halloween coming up, it’s important for kids and parents to know what steps they should take to prevent a tragedy.

“We’ve been hearing a lot about fentanyl,” Kim said. “We kind of wanna educate them that these drugs are sometimes they’re colorful and they look good so we want to warn them about the dangers that are out there.”

The Student CrimeStoppers program began in 1997.

Students can report bullying and other crime-related incidents anonymously through the P3 tips app, which has solved sexual assault cases, arson, and deterred suicide attempts.

