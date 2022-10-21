Tributes
Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections

Your top local headlines for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections.

And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety.

Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.

Diagonal crossing won’t be incorporated into the pilot.

The switch is also good news for drivers as the estimated wait time at the lights will be reduced by 30%.

The pilot will evaluated over a one-month period. After that, the DOT will determine what to do next.

