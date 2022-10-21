Forecast: Beautiful trade wind weather on tap for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai through Friday.

Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night.

A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week.

The current north swell remains elevated, though it appears to have peaked. It will gradually lower through Friday night.

A high surf advisory is currently in effect for north- facing shores from Kauai to Maui through early Friday morning as the swell begins its decline.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect through tonight as combined seas in many zones remain at 10 feet or above.

