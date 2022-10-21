Episode 134: A mom in mourning sounds the alarm about fentanyl
Published: Oct. 20, 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii woman now living in California is sounding the alarm on fentanyl.
Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died.
With the recent rise in fentanyl deaths here in the islands, Velci has a warning she says parents need to hear.
