Despite injunction, mayor pledges to push forward with vacation rentals crackdown

Honolulu’s mayor says the city will defend its right to restrict short-term rentals.
Honolulu's mayor says the city will defend its right to restrict short-term rentals.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor says the city will defend its right to restrict short-term rentals.

And he’s ready to begin a crackdown Monday.

“A big part of this ― and we’ve talked a lot about ― enforcement is gonna come from the communities themselves. I really feel that way because having listened to people and how upset they’ve been and what its done,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

The announcement comes after a judge granted a preliminary injunction to stop the city’s enforcement of a new law that restricts the rentals that requires a minimum 90-day stay in temporary vacation rentals outside of resort areas.

The city plans to use an online system to identify illegal short-term rentals advertising.

For details or to report a possible rental in your neighborhood, click here.

