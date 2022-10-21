Despite injunction, mayor pledges to push forward with vacation rentals crackdown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor says the city will defend its right to restrict short-term rentals.

And he’s ready to begin a crackdown Monday.

“A big part of this ― and we’ve talked a lot about ― enforcement is gonna come from the communities themselves. I really feel that way because having listened to people and how upset they’ve been and what its done,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

The announcement comes after a judge granted a preliminary injunction to stop the city’s enforcement of a new law that restricts the rentals that requires a minimum 90-day stay in temporary vacation rentals outside of resort areas.

The city plans to use an online system to identify illegal short-term rentals advertising.

