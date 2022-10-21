Crash in Nanakuli leaves 4 in serious condition, including 15-year-old

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-vehicle crash in Nanakuli late Thursday left four people in serious condition, Emergency Medical Services said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. along Farrington Highway by Lualualei Naval Road.

EMS treated four patients and transported them to the hospital in serious condition. The youngest patient was 15 years old, EMS said.

One person refused medical treatment.

It’s not known what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.