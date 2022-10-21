Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Crash in Nanakuli leaves 4 in serious condition, including 15-year-old

Your top local headlines for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:37 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-vehicle crash in Nanakuli late Thursday left four people in serious condition, Emergency Medical Services said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. along Farrington Highway by Lualualei Naval Road.

EMS treated four patients and transported them to the hospital in serious condition. The youngest patient was 15 years old, EMS said.

One person refused medical treatment.

It’s not known what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a...
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
Apparent double drowning off Maui near Keanae landing.
Woman, man she tried to rescue die in apparent double drowning off Maui
The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
Manuel Carvalho (Carvalho Family)
Court orders police to turn over records in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old Boy Scout
Court documents cite two issues: lead contamination and an unqualified teaching...
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state

Latest News

About 1 in 4 people in Hawaii claim some Filipino ancestry.
HNN kicks off series about Hawaii-Philippines relationship to mark Filipino American History Month
Changes are coming to two Waikiki intersections in a bid to bolster pedestrian safety.
Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections
Apparent double drowning off Maui near Keanae landing.
Woman, man she tried to rescue die in apparent double drowning off Maui
Honolulu’s mayor says the city will defend its right to restrict short-term rentals.
Despite injunction, mayor pledges to push forward with vacation rentals crackdown