3 injured when SUV loses control on freeway, comes to rest on home’s rock wall

An SUV flew off the freeway in Makakilo on Friday and came to rest on a rock wall.
An SUV flew off the freeway in Makakilo on Friday and came to rest on a rock wall.(Honolulu EMS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A child and two women were injured Friday morning when the SUV they were in went off the side of the H-1 Freeway eastbound in Makakilo and came to rest on a home’s rock wall below.

Police are investigating what led up to the two-vehicle crash, which was reported around 10:55 a.m.

EMS said a 5-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman were in serious condition following the incident. A 52-year-old woman was in stable condition.

Paramedics treated the three and transported them to a hospital.

