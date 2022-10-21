Tributes
Woman, and the man she tried to rescue, die following double drowning off Maui

EMS
EMS(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:34 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California woman is dead and so is the man she tried to rescue after a double drowning off Maui on Thursday, officials said.

The Maui Fire Department said the 40-year-old man fell in the water around 12:30 p.m. near Keanae landing.

According to a report, the 42-year-old woman jumped into help the man but then also became distressed.

Bystanders pulled the woman out of the waters but CPR was unsuccessful. She was declared dead at the scene by medics.

Firefighters eventually found the man unresponsive and was able to extract him from the water. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Both victims were from California.

Authorities said waves were up to 8 feet high at the time of the incident.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

