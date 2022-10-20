Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway

FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.(Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jay Kenney and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:09 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman in Connecticut was killed Wednesday afternoon while trying to change a tire.

Troopers said 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez’s vehicle had a flat tire around 3 p.m. along Route 8.

She pulled to the side of the highway and attempted to repair the damage when she was hit by another vehicle.

Authorities said Lopez was flown to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word if the other driver will face charges.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s...
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down this vehicle following a hit-and-run...
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left teen on his way to school seriously injured
As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a...
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Honolulu airline worker seriously injured after being pinned by luggage vehicle

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 20, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 20, 2022)
A new report from the CDC shows flu shot uptake since the 2010-2011 season has been...
Some minorities less likely to get flu vaccine, more likely to get really sick, report says
Saint Francis School in Manoa closed its doors in 2019.
BOE discusses fiscal plans, considers buying Saint Francis School campus
It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Search intensifies for missing college student
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Scattered showers expected today as front to weaken into surface trough