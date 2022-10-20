Tributes
Waihee Elementary School takes strong stand against bullying

October is National Bullying Prevention Month.
The entire student body came to school wearing orange on Wednesday for “Unity Day.”
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAIHEE (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the entrance to Waihee Elementary School, there is a bright sign for a bold message.

“Orange is really symbolic because it means warm and inviting. It’s a very inviting color, and also safety, protection,” said Waihee Elementary School Principal Paula Inouye.

The entire student body came to school wearing orange on Wednesday for “Unity Day.” It is part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

“As students get older and stuff, we have suicide rates going up, we have depression, we have all kinds of things. So, we want to make sure that we get them now when they’re young,” said second-grade teacher Dawn Kahalehau.

According to the latest CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey from 2019, about 13% of Maui County High Schoolers have attempted suicide in the past 12 months. Approximately 13% of Maui County middle schoolers have also admitted to attempting suicide at least once. The survey does not ask elementary school students these questions.

However, Waihee Elementary School teachers and staff say it is important to create a safe space for students at an early age.

“We solve our problems with kind words we do not use our hands or feet to solve our problems,” said Waihee Elementary School counselor Maile Viela during a schoolwide lesson on the importance of being kind.

“At our school, we are not bullies,” Viela said in the lesson to students.

“It makes people feel sad and hurt when people bully them,” said fifth grader Capo Ugale.

For 10-year-old Capo Ugale, the solution is simple.

“We should stop bullying because it would make people feel better about themselves and not get hurt by bullies anymore, and it would also help schools have happier children and it would make everyone happy,” Ugale said.

