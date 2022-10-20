Tributes
Wahine volleyball back at home to host pair of pivotal matches

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back in Manoa this weekend to host a pair of pivotal matches.

The ‘Bows are coming off of their first loss in the Big West Conference to Cal Poly and are now sitting in second place in the league.

Hawaii now meets Cal State Northridge on Friday and current No. 1 UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Wins this weekend can shift the leaderboard in the BWC.

First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time for both matches.

The games will also be available on Spectrum OC16.

