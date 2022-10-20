Wahine volleyball back at home to host pair of pivotal matches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back in Manoa this weekend to host a pair of pivotal matches.

The ‘Bows are coming off of their first loss in the Big West Conference to Cal Poly and are now sitting in second place in the league.

Hawaii now meets Cal State Northridge on Friday and current No. 1 UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Wins this weekend can shift the leaderboard in the BWC.

First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time for both matches.

The games will also be available on Spectrum OC16.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.