UH system sees drop in enrollment; Focus set on recruitment, retention

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii said enrollment at its 10-campus system fell this year.

Currently, there are 48,000 students — that’s down by about 3% from last year.

Despite low enrollment, it is not as bad as the nationwide college trend, which is down 4%.

UH said part of the reason enrollment fell is because of record high on-time graduation rates at seven of its campuses.

This is putting more focus on student recruitment and retention.

While overall enrollment was down, UH says its Manoa campus is doing well at attracting new students. This year, they had the largest-ever freshman class of 3,100 — up nearly 6% from last year.

