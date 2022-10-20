Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: Speed, inattention ‘primary factors’ in fatal crash on Hawaii Island

Authorities said the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and...
Authorities said the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:41 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a 49-year-old woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Pahoa.

Authorities said the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street.

Investigators said that a Mazda sedan crashed into a rock wall after it failed to negotiate the right curve at the dead end.

Upon arrival, first responders said the driver was found unresponsive. She was transported to Hilo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials said the woman’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police determined speed and inattention are the two primary factors in the crash.

This is the 31st fatal traffic collision on Hawaii Island compared to 20 fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s...
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down this vehicle following a hit-and-run...
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left teen on his way to school seriously injured
As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a...
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Honolulu airline worker seriously injured after being pinned by luggage vehicle

Latest News

Superheroes and mythical beings will apparently be the must-have costumes this year.
Google: Top 19 costume searches for Halloween
University of Hawaii at Manoa
UH sees dip in enrollment as graduation rates, number of first-year students rise
Navy says 36-inch water main break in Waiau is fixed.
Board of Water Supply provides emergency connection to Navy water system
Tommy boy
After months of rehab, dog attacked with machete is ready to find his forever home