Police: Speed, inattention ‘primary factors’ in fatal crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a 49-year-old woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Pahoa.

Authorities said the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street.

Investigators said that a Mazda sedan crashed into a rock wall after it failed to negotiate the right curve at the dead end.

Upon arrival, first responders said the driver was found unresponsive. She was transported to Hilo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials said the woman’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police determined speed and inattention are the two primary factors in the crash.

This is the 31st fatal traffic collision on Hawaii Island compared to 20 fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

