Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

Light winds statewide; dry weather for Maui County & Hawaii Island, slightly wet weather Kauai and Oahu
A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:08 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.

A storm low located roughly 700 nm north of Kauai will continue to send a large, short period north swell towards the state through today. The High Surf Advisory has been extended for north facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and Maui County through tonight and may need to be extended for some zones later this afternoon. In addition, a Small Craft Advisory now in effect for most forecast waters due to continued elevated seas. Swell produce from this low will peak today, hold into tonight before steadily declining tomorrow into the weekend.

