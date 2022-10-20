Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Court orders police to turn over records in accidental shooting death of Boy Scout

Manuel Carvalho (Carvalho Family)
Manuel Carvalho (Carvalho Family)(The Carvalho Family)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police will have to turn over evidence and details of their investigation into the accidental shooting death of an 11-year-old Boy Scout.

A judge granted a petition from the estate of Manuel Carvalho for an independent investigation.

Police and autopsy reports, body camera videos, and witness statements are among the evidence that must be provided by Oct. 26.

Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”

Carvalho was accidentally shot and killed when another child picked up an AK-47 at the shooting range on the Boy Scouts campsite near Honokaa.

LaGuire told the court that they have been trying to investigate the events of that day but cannot go further without the information.

The county attorneys objected.

“The parents of this child are also witnesses to this particular case. They have been interviewed as witnesses,” said Deputy Corporation Counsel Sylvia Wan.

“If they were to review them and review the other evidence... it would naturally taint potential testimony.”

But LaGuire told the court that the police investigation is already complete and the department recommended 23 misdemeanor charges against three men who were at the range that day. One of them is the owner of the AK-47.

“The Carvalhos want justice pursued both on the criminal side and on the civil side,” LaGuire told the court.

“We’ve been trying to investigate this without the benefit of the most critical evidence available, what was seen, heard and said.”

Circuit Court Judge Henry Nakamoto ruled in favor of the estate, citing the time constraints for the family to file a civil lawsuit and other reasons.

As Hawaii News Now reported earlier this week, the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office conflicted out of the case because staff and family members were at the Scouts event.

The state Attorney General’s office could take over or assign another agency to review for possible criminal charges.

That could delay the investigation and the statute of limitations for filing a civil case is two years.

Nakamoto is allowing corporation counsel to redact some information, including Social Security numbers, addresses and phone numbers. But names of witnesses, including minors, must be provided.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s...
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
Complaints are coming from an area near Aoloa Street and Hamakua Drive.
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hilo is about to lose its last direct flight to the mainland

Latest News

Pilina Hawaiian Electric Cookbook 2022
Local flavors, ingredients and favorites are the stars in HECO’s latest fundraiser cookbook
As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a...
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Recent rain events serve as potential indicator of what’s ahead for Hawaii’s winter
Recent rain events serve as potential indicator of what’s ahead for Hawaii’s winter