Local flavors, ingredients and favorites are the stars in HECO’s latest fundraiser cookbook

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pre-orders have launched for the latest edition of Hawaiian Electric’s fundraiser cookbook, the company announced Wednesday.

The 150-page cookbook called “Pilina — Connecting through the rich, local flavors of our islands” is a fundraiser to benefit United Way agencies across its service areas.

The book costs $15 and features more than 120 recipes provided by HECO staff.

This year’s edition features a foldable stand with spiral-bound top for easy flipping to a favorite recipe.

Home cooks will find recipes in every category from appetizers to desserts, and everything in between. HECO also said there are recipes for vegetarians and vegans that highlight fresh, locally-sourced produce and ingredients.

HECO said all orders received by Nov. 20 will be delivered ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

To order your copy, go to hawaiianelectric.com/unitedwaycookbook.

