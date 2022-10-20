Tributes
Brother of suspect in slaying of family pleads not guilty

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado,...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado, who was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.(Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The younger brother of a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a family in central California pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he helped his brother.

41-year-old Alberto Salgado was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, accessory after the fact, and arson of property.

His older brother, Jesus Salgado, pleaded not guilty last week to kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle in early October.

Alberto Salgado was appointed a public defender by the court.

The Merced County Public Defender’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Authorities say Jesus Salgado was a former employee of the slain family, and had a longstanding dispute.

