BOE discusses fiscal plans, considers buying Saint Francis School campus

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Oct. 20.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:33 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education said it is considering buying the Saint Francis School campus in Manoa.

The private school shut down in 2019.

The board points out that the campus provides a “rare opportunity for the Department to acquire a turnkey school campus.”

That move is estimated to cost about $44 million.

Meanwhile, BOE said it is also prioritizing building a new elementary school in East Kapolei, where new housing developments are rapidly going up.

These discussions are all part of the Capital Improvements Projects Budget for the 2023-2025 fiscal years.

