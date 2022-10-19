Tributes
World War II dog tag belonging to American soldier found in Czech Republic

A Czech man is searching for the family of a World War II soldier after he founds dog tags underground. (SOURCE: WBZ)
By Mike Sullivan
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOSTON (WBZ) – A man in the Czech Republic connected with a Massachusetts community after finding an American soldier’s dog tag buried underground.

The dog tag was buried underground and lost until metal detector prospector Jaroslav Sevcik dug it up.

Sevcik said he and his family were metal detecting in the Kazatelna Forest near Pilsen, Czech Republic.

“It’s basically the city that was liberated by the American army during World War II,” he said.

That’s where his mother’s detector went off. They said they found the dog tag buried a few centimeters under the ground.

The name on the tag read Walter I. Chadwick.

“I immediately knew that it was a dog tag from the second World War because we had already found another one,” Sevcik said.

Sevcik posted a picture of the tag online. After two days of comments, internet sleuths pinpointed old documents linking Chadwick to a cemetery.

St. Mary’s Cemetery was located in New Bedford, Massachusetts. And in section 13, row eight, grave 12 of the cemetery, Walter Chadwick was found.

Walter Chadwick died in 1955 and was laid to rest next to Julia Chadwick, the woman who applied for his marker.

“I’m really surprised that you can find so many things on the internet about this person who was here in Czechia almost 100 years ago,” Sevcik said.

Sevcik was also able to connect with the family of the American soldier who lost the first set of tags he found. He has since returned those tags to that family.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

