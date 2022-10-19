Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman claims janitor peed in drink, gave her STD

Investigators believe more people have been affected and say the suspect could face more charges. (KTRK, VICTIM VIDEO STILLS, CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:58 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A janitor in Texas is facing charges after a woman says he tainted her water bottles at her office and infected her with an incurable sexually transmitted disease.

Lucio Diaz, 50, has been charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both charges are related to the same victim.

“This individual is a sick man,” said the 54-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified.

A still from video shared by the victim shows Diaz, a janitor at her workplace, inside her office to clean. Her water bottle can be seen out in the open.

What the victim claims happened next is disturbing.

“Pulls out his penis and proceeds to stick his penis into my water… and then basically rinse his penis into my water,” she said.

In late August, the victim noticed a foul smell in the employee water dispenser at the doctor’s office in Houston where she works. She began bringing water bottles to work to drink from.

In late September, she thought her own water bottle had been tainted with urine. Court records say a urinalysis confirmed her fears, but the victim says it was the spy camera she bought for her office that left no questions as to what was happening.

The victim says Diaz’s actions were caught on camera not once but two days in a row. The police investigation is still underway.

“I was very, very scared, and I immediately thought, ‘What if he has a disease?’” the victim said.

Further testing brought devastating news to the married mother of two.

“I learned that I acquired an STD, for which he has also… tested positive for,” she said. “He gave me an STD that I will have for the rest of my life. Nothing is going to change it. Nothing is going to make it better for me. In fact, I feel like, for the rest of my life, I’m just going to have to be careful.”

The victim says she feels violated.

“He assaulted me. He took away my piece of mind,” she said.

Court records show Diaz, a Mexican national, is currently in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His immigration and work status are unclear.

The victim says he continued to work at her office building, even after management was notified. She is working with attorney Kim Spurlock.

“They have a duty to protect everybody that is in that building… and they wholly failed in those duties and responsibilities,” Spurlock said.

The building’s owner, Altera Fund Advisors, says management cooperated with Houston Police as soon as they were made aware.

“They were advised by the police to not alert or approach the alleged perpetrator so that he could be arrested. He was arrested when he returned to the building,” read a statement in part.

Investigators with HPD’s Major Offenders Division believe more people have been infected and say Diaz could face more charges.

The victim in this story says she thinks Diaz should pay and hopes the case goes to trial.

“If I’m going to be worried about this the rest of my life, I think he should, too,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shark was spotted near Hau Bush in Ewa Beach on Sunday morning.
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
This string of robberies is just the latest in the rising rate of crime on Oahu.
HPD investigating string of violent robberies over the weekend as crime rate rises
Complaints are coming from an area near Aoloa Street and Hamakua Drive.
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
Camp Honokaia (File photo)
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Jarret Kaneshiro
Big Island man charged with allegedly shooting at girlfriend in car, narrowly missing her

Latest News

The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Consumer attorney files suit against popular restaurant chain for ‘deceptive’ inflation fee
The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Honolulu Police Department arrested alleged...
Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City
Investigators believe more people have been affected and say the suspect could face more charges.
Janitor charged after woman claims he peed in her water bottle at work
J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku.
Delay in Maui County program that allows homeless to sleep in cars overnight stirs concern