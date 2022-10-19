Skip to content
Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Live
News
Weather
Sunrise
Sports
Election 2022
Podcasts
HI Now
Entertainment
About Us
Home
Watch Live
News
Local Headlines
National News
Honolulu Pride
What The Tech?
This Is Now
Election 2022
Submit Your Photos!
Latest Newscasts
Special Reports
Weather
Latest Forecasts
HNN Hurricane Center
Surf Report
Tsunami Center
Traffic
Sunrise
As Seen On Sunrise
Sunrise Open House
Healthier Hawaii
What's Trending
Howard's Business Report
Smart Money Monday
Hawaiian Word Of The Day
Latest Newscasts
COVID-19
Latest Headlines
Learning Through COVID
Podcasts
Hawaii News Now
Island Beat
'Muthaship' with Stephanie Lum
'The Other Side of Paradise' with Lynn Kawano
HNN Overtime
HNN Off-Air
'Tell Me A Story' with Jim Mendoza
Sports
Warrior Nation
ScoringLive
Entertainment
Merrie Monarch Festival
Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
Keiki Hula
Cheap Eats
Pacific Pulse
Pop-Up Makeke
Kupuna Power
K5 Mele
Teen Talk
HI Now
HI Now Japan
Talk Story
About Us
Anchors & Reporters
News Department
Sales Department
Community
Join Our Team
EEO Public File Reports
Work at HNN
TV Guide
TV Listings
Telemundo Hawaii
KHNL Antenna TV
Terry's Take
Telemundo Hawaii
PowerNation
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
LiveCam: Honolulu Skyline
By
HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM HST
|
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Most Read
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HPD investigating string of violent robberies over the weekend as crime rate rises
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Big Island man charged with allegedly shooting at girlfriend in car, narrowly missing her
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
Latest News
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
Frustrations mount as Navy says water main break repairs will likely to stretch into next week
Discovery of sinkhole prompts closure of Kakaako intersection
Midday Newscast: Russia targets Ukraine’s power, water supplies ahead of winter