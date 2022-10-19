Warning signs posted after box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs have been posted after box jellyfish have been spotted along the shoreline by lifeguards in Waikiki areas.

The city issued a box jellyfish advisory Wednesday morning.

Jellyfish are known to cause severe stings to individuals. The public is asked to use caution when entering waters in the area.

Officials also advise beachgoers to visit any lifeguard tower for more updates or assistance.

