14-year-old in serious condition after hit by vehicle near Hawaii Baptist Academy

A student was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle near Hawaii Baptist Academy.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:11 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A student was taken to the hospital by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services after he was struck by a vehicle near Hawaii Baptist Academy.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the 14-year-old pedestrian suffered multiple injuries to the head, torso and arms.

Paramedics said they provided advanced life saving treatment, including spinal immobilization. He was treated and transported in serious condition.

Officials said the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. on Nuuanu Avenue.

Information on what caused the crash is not yet available, but a witnesses said the boy was bleeding.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

