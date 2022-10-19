Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing

NO SOUND - Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed. (Jackson Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Wyo. (CNN) – Surveillance video just surfaced showing Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before he killed her, according to his own admission.

The footage was captured by surveillance cameras at a Whole Foods in Wyoming on Aug. 27, 2021.

It shows the couple parking, walking inside, shopping for a few minutes and then returning to their vehicle.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11, 2021. Her body was found near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park 10 days later.

A medical examiner confirmed Petito was strangled.

The following month, the FBI identified Laundrie’s remains in an environmental park in Florida.

The case came to a close in January when the FBI found a notebook near Laundrie’s remains that contained a written confession, investigators said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Romano's Macaroni Gill receipt shows "Temporary Inflation Fee" above other menu items.
Consumer attorney files suit against popular restaurant chain for ‘deceptive’ inflation fee
Complaints are coming from an area near Aoloa Street and Hamakua Drive.
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s...
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hilo is about to lose its last direct flight to the mainland

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 19, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 19, 2022)
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Airline worker reportedly pinned by luggage train at Honolulu airport
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. Covis,...
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug