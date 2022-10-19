Ige ‘racing to the finish’ with to-do list for final days in office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige says he’s got a sense of urgency as he’s trying to finish last-minute business in his final 48 days in office.

In a one-on-one interview at Washington Place on Tuesday, Ige told Hawaii News Now he’s got a lot on his to-do list in the next seven weeks.

“We are racing to the finish,” said Ige. “It seems like every week it accelerates faster and faster and faster to Dec. 5.”

In the latest controversy, Ige is trying to get an agreement on a traditional construction model for a $350 million stadium in Halawa instead of a private-public partnership.

“The University of Hawaii needs commitment of a new stadium to maintain the Division 1 status,” said Ige.

His administration is also trying to finalize a proposed agreement on a $35 million Hawaii Tourism Authority marketing contract between Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

“We are wanting to make sure that we can execute and award a contract in a way that’s consistent with the law,” said Ige.

Both projects would have impacts in Hawaii for years to come.

Hawaii News Now asked why his administration was in a rush when a new governor will take over the projects.

“We are certainly committed to working every day until December 5th to serve the people and the public,” said Ige.

Ige says he’s not worried that Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who’s the front-runner in the race for governor, would suddenly change course in the stadium or tourism marketing projects.

His administration needs to finish releasing the $300 rebate checks which were delayed because of supply chain issues and he’s working on raises for nearly 9,000 veteran teachers. Payments are expected next month.

“Making sure that we can pay teachers what they really deserve,” said Ige.

The next governor will be sworn in on Dec. 5 at noon.

