Hilo is about to lose its last direct flight to the mainland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - United Airlines announced it’s discontinuing its nonstop flight between Hilo and LA in January.

No other airlines flies directly from Hilo to the mainland.

United has been offering the Hilo to LA service since 2011.

Once the United flight is gone, Hilo will only offer inter-island flights.

“We regularly adjust our schedule and continue to be a leader in service to Hawaii from the continental U.S., including offering the most service to Kona of all U.S. carriers,” United Airlines spokesperson Maddie King told USA TODAY.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.